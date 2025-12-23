Lee Co. Emergency Management to conduct new code red test this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County residents who have signed up to receive Code Red alerts, take note.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency will be conducting another test of the system this weekend.

on Saturday, December 27, at 12 pm, you should receive the following message: THIS IS A CODE RED ALERT TEST FROM LEE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THIS IS ONLY A TEST – NO FURTHER ACTION IS REQUIRED.

If you do not receive the alert message, you are not currently signed up to receive CODE RED alerts from Lee County.

If you would like to sign up for Code Red alerts, you can go to the website on your screen, text the keyword SIGNUP to the number 24639, or call (662)432-2953.

