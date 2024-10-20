Lee Co. man drowns in Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is dead after drowning in the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, north of the Aberdeen Lock and Dam.

55-year-old Joseph Roy West of Shannon was fishing with another fisherman when he fell from the boat into around 14 feet of water on Saturday, October 19 around 3:16 p.m.

The witness says he never came back up.

West was recovered from the waterway at 5:39 p.m. by Monroe County Search and Rescue.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says the cause of death is freshwater drowning.

The manner of death is accidental, and there will be no autopsy.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is investigating the accident.

