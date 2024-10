Lee Co. now on Mississippi Forestry’s Burn Ban list

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County has now been placed under a burn ban.

The notice posted on the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website shows the restriction will continue through November 24.

Ackerman and Choctaw County are also under a burn ban, along with 16 counties in South Mississippi.

For a full list of the counties affected by the burn ban, please visit mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.

