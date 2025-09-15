Lee Co. Sheriff addresses murder-suicide incident in the area

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheriff Johnson said deputies were called to a house in the Guntown area for a welfare check this morning on an individual who didn’t show up for work.

Deputies found two people dead inside the home.

The sheriff said it appears to be a murder suicide.

Names of the individuals are not being released until family members have been notified.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.