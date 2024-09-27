Lee Co. Sheriff on the search for a truck and trailer reported stolen

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a stolen truck and trailer.

On September 26, the department received a report of a stolen white Peterbilt tractor truck and a red commercial auto car hauler – both 2020 year models.

The items were taken form the intersection of Highway 178 and County Road 1589 between September 24-26.

If you have any information about the stolen items contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 432-2600, or Crime Stoppers of Northeast MS at (662) 841-6581.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X