Lee County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teen

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is requesting any information on a missing person (Devon Witcher). He is a 17-year-old white male, around 5’10” in height, and 170 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black hat and Nike shoes. He was last seen on Tuesday, September 21st at about 8:30 PM. He may be in the Verona area.

If anyone has seen Devon or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 662-432-2622 or Lee County 911.

Devon Witcher

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs

Possibly wearing a black Adidas hat, white Nike shoes, and a black Nike backpack.