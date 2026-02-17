Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest for alleged sexual battery of a child

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest for the alleged sexual battery of a child.

The department was notified by Child Protective Services of a possible sexual abuse case involving a child under the age of 6, and allegations of sexual assault against a child surfaced.

According to the department, authorities learned that 25-year-old Casey Moore of Nettleton allegedly committed sexual acts against a child on at least two occasions in Lee County.

Evidence suggested that a similar incident may have occurred in a different jurisdiction.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.

Bond was set at $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are possible.

