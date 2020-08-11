Lee County Auto Burglary

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is sending out a reminder to lock your car doors –this after a string of burglaries late Monday night or early this morning.

The break-ins happened in several subdivisions in the Mooreville area.

Deputies responded to two neighborhoods on County Road 1409 and one on Highway 178 around 2 o’clock this morning after getting several car burglary calls.

The victims reported items had been stolen from their cars. Investigators say all of the cars were unlocked.

If you have any information contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department CrimeStoppers of Northeast Mississippi.