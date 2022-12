Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident.

The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning.

Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.

State troopers are investigating the accident.

