Lee County coroner’s office investigates fatal crash

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was killed Tuesday afternoon on Coley Road in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene said her office is investigating the fatal car accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 5 p.m.

Greene’s office has not released the name of the victim. Her office is still in the process of notifying family members.

Tupelo police are also investigating the accident.

