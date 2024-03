Lee County deputies ask for help locating girl missing from shelter

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a girl missing from a Tupelo shelter.

Eulalia Juan was last seen leaving Faith Haven.

She was wearing black pants and a blue jacket with a hood and white sleeves.

She might be headed to Union County or the Holly Springs area.

If you see her, call the Lee County Sheriff’s dispatch at (662)432-2623 or 911.

