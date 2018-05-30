Lee County deputies search for possible air conditioner, car thief

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen air conditioner in Lee County could be related to a stolen car in Fulton.

Now, Marcus Dewayne Sanders, 26, is wanted by two different agencies.

Surveillance video shows the suspect’s car while the home was being broke into.

It happened on May 24th. That’s the same day the a white Kia was reported stolen in Fulton.

The next day, there was a fire at an abandoned mobile home on County Road 931 in Lee County.

The home and the stolen Kia were destroyed in the fire.

Sanders is wanted for the air conditioner theft in Lee County and Taking a Motor Vehicle by Fulton police.

If you see him call law enforcement.