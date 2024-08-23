Lee County drug trafficking arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies make two drug trafficking arrests.

Ashley Marquez, 35, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kentarius Morrow, 33, is charged with trafficking meth.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says deputies and North Mississippi Narcotics agents did a search warrant in the Verona area on Tuesday but did not give a specific location.

The drugs were found inside a home.

More charges are possible.

Bond for Marquez was set at one hundred thousand dollars.

Morrow’s bond is 50 thousand dollars.