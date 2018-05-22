Tool time to jail time, Lee County home repair fraud suspect arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – No more home improvement projects for a suspected home repair fraud suspect.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Andrew Brainard was arrested Tuesday by Lee County Deputies.

Cantrell says they got a call after someone recognized his face when they released his picture.

Brainard was arrested at his Lee County home.

He’s facing three counts of home repair fraud and up to $15,000 in fines.

Cantrell says he’s grateful for the help from the deputies in Lee County and encourages everyone to make sure you’re dealing with a licensed contractor, before giving anyone any money.