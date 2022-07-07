Lee County Interchange named in honor of Sheriff Harold Ray Presley

Sheriff Presley was killed in the line of duty twenty one years ago

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lasting memorial is dedicated to a beloved sheriff who was killed in the line of duty twenty-one years ago today.

The “Sheriff Harold Ray Presley Memorial Interchange” was unveiled this morning during a ceremony at Tombigbee Electric Power Association.

The markers will be placed at the exit from I 22 onto Auburn Road in Lee County. That is near the site where Sheriff Presley was killed during a pursuit of a kidnapping suspect.

Sheriff Presley’s cousin, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, says he learned a lot about life and politics from Sheriff Presley.

“I literally grew up riding in the sheriff’s truck with Harold Ray every Friday and Saturday night, I ran his political campaign for him. He taught me about servant leadership, that you’re never, no matter what position you”re in, you’re never too good to do the work people elected you to do, he understood that clearly, there was never a job too big or too small for him and he was hands-on,” Presley said.

The highway marker was approved by state lawmakers, as a way to honor the longtime Lee County Sheriff.