Lee County investigators seek answers in fatal shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County coroner’s office is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman.

Investigators said the incident took place in Verona on Lisa Avenue around 4 a.m. January 8.

The victim wasn’t pronounced dead until shortly after 11 a.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center.

The victim’s body was being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

