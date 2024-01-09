Lee County judge sets bond for kidnapping, rape suspect

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $500,000 for a kidnapping and rape suspect in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an incident of domestic violence that happened on the morning of January 7.

The suspect in that case, John David Oakes of Shannon, was accused of using a weapon during an act of domestic violence and holding the victim against her will for several hours.

Oakes was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape, and aggravated domestic violence.

A Lee County Justice Court Judge set his bond at $500,000.

The case was still under investigation.

