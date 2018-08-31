Lee County Juvenile Escapees Back In Custody

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four juvenile detainees are back in custody, after escaping from the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department says the suspects overpowered and assaulted a JDC officer, then escaped through a fenced area about 8:30 PM on Thursday.

That fenced area leads to the Education Center, which is not a secure area.

Two of the escapees were caught within 30 minutes.

A third suspect was arrested near Duvall Motors.

A fourth escapee was found in a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, early Friday morning.

All four juveniles are back in jail.