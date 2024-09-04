Lee County man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 58-year-old Lee County man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Theodis Barron Junior was arrested September 1 after agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at Barron’s residence near Guntown.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said agents found nearly 300 fentanyl pills in Barron’s possession. A second search warrant at a house in the Tupelo city limits turned up more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, along with nearly $5,000 cash and unidentified substances that are being tested at the Crime Lab.

Barron was charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule two Controlled Substance.

Chief John Quaka and Sheriff Johnson said fentanyl is a major threat in the community.

“Fentanyl is a major problem and that was a good lick to get this off. This is an epidemic, kills people daily and it is our number one priority and we will use every asset we have available to stop it from destroying this community”, said Quaka.

Bond was set at $150,000 for the trafficking charge and no bond for the aggravated trafficking charge.

