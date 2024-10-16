Lee County students host career job fair for career in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in Lee County schools had a chance to meet with professionals in a variety of career paths during a job fair.

The Lee County School District’s College and Career Showcase brought representatives from businesses, military, first responders, and other fields to the Lee County Career and technical Education Center.

Seniors from all Lee County schools attended the career showcase. Organizers said the students have been working with career coaches since the beginning of the school year and this event helps them find out more about career paths they may want to pursue.

“They are having an adult experience today. They are learning to talk to adults, look adults in the eye, shake their hand, ask questions that maybe they don’t know and maybe know to help them be successful beyond high school”, said Laura Honeycutt of Lee County CTE.

‘All these kids can register to vote when the are seventeen, they just can’t vote until they are eighteen, so the career fair was just after the deadline of October seventh, but we will check addresses and hopefully take information to the schools and they will be ready to vote next year”, said Lee County Circuit clerk, Camille Roberts Dulaney.

Students will get a survey to fill out and return with suggestions and comments about the job fair.

