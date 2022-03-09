Lee County voters say “Yes” to $8 million school bond

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Lee County went to the polls Tuesday to help decide the future direction for extracurricular activities in the county’s schools.

On the ballot was an 8 million dollar bond issue that would provide funding to build new facilities for athletics and other school activities.

With new programs being added and existing programs growing, practice space has been at a premium, particularly at the high schools.

The turnout may have been small, but the support was great. The bond referendum passes 959 to 442.

Bond issues like this must pass with at least 60 percent of the vote.