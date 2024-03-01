Legendary head coach and professor inducted into West Point Hall of Fame

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of West Point enshrined a couple of legends into its hall of fame Thursday night.

The Growth Alliance honored former West Point High School football coach, Chris Chambless, and early 1900’s professor and mathematician, Andrew Lenoir, Sr.

Chambless is just coming off another championship season with the Green Wave.

He has won eight seven as a head coach and one as a defensive coordinator.

Both Chambless and the family of Andrew Lenoir, Sr. are grateful for the honor.

“It’s an honor I mean this is one of those things that you’re you work for your whole life, but when it happens that you just feel flattered, honored, you know, this community means so much to me, and my family they helped raise us,” said Chambless.

“My relation to the honorary is that this is my great-great-grandfather. Andrew Lenoir is my great-great grandfather, his name is Professor A.D. Lenoir for short. He is a very prestigious person. He means a lot to our family. He has always stood out as a professor,” said Darrnell Lenoir.

The Growth Alliance serves as West Point’s business development group, its Main Street Association, and the Chamber of Commerce.