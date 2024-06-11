Legislators move up, extend Mississippi’s tax-free weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday will be earlier and longer this year.

With more schools following the modified school calendar, the state legislature moved the Tax-Free Weekend up two weeks.

This year, it will begin on Friday, July 12, and run through Sunday, July 14.

In the past, the tax holiday only ran on Friday and Saturday.

Clothing, shoes, and school supplies priced at $100 and less will be exempt from sales tax collections.

This year that also includes online purchases, if the buyer orders and pays for the items during the Sales Tax Holiday and the items are less than the $100 threshold.

You can view a list of which items are eligible and ineligible here: 2024 Sales Tax Holiday Eligible Item List

