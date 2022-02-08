Legislature making moves to address nursing shortage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Nursing shortage has hit Mississippi hospitals hard. Now, the Legislature is making a move to try to address it.

A bill that passed the house today would provide extra money to expand and improve Nursing programs at the state’s Community Colleges.

House Bill 10-06 creates the Community and Junior College Nursing Supplemental Funding Program.

Under the program, community colleges can request extra money for their nursing degree programs by submitting detailed proposals describing how the money will be spent, and how it will improve the program.

The State Community College Board will rank the applications according to the school’s need for funds and which schools can provide the greatest benefit.