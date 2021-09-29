Leigh Mall to open a time capsule from grand opening event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Leigh Mall in Columbus is preparing for a grand opening nearly 50 years in the making.

No, it’s not a new store. It’s a glimpse at the past.

Just over 49 years ago, in August of 1972, Sears opened its doors as the first store in Leigh Mall.

At the Grand Opening ceremony, store managers invited the public to bring items to put in a time capsule.

That time capsule was sealed and buried under a marker in the Mall parking lot, to be opened on the Bicentennial of the City of Columbus.

Officially, that was February 20th this year.

City leaders have been in contact with the company that now owns Leigh Mall, and they will be opening the time capsule next Wednesday, October 6th, at Noon.

The Public is invited to attend.

Our Aundrea Self will be emceeing the event.