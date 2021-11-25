Leisure travel at GTRA is increasing ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The day before Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Golden Triangle Regional Airport is preparing for a brisk holiday weekend. Executive Director Mike Hainsey says all flights are booked for the next four days. Right now, Delta is operating two flights on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are three flights scheduled for Sunday. Hainsey says GTRA is known more as a business travel airport but this shows interest in leisure travel is increasing.