Lemonade Day Preparations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Director of Outreach at the MSU’s College Of Business, Jeffrey Rupp, hopes August 18th will be a “sour day” in Starkville.

That’s because Rupp hopes to see dozens of lemonade stands across Starkville and Oktebbeha County.

Saturday was the official kickoff for Lemonade Day.

It is a national program that teaches youth how to start, own, and operate a business.

Seveal dozen kids attended this morning’s Lemonade Day informational in downtown Starkville.

They left with all the support materials they need to have a successful lemonade stand.

Mississippi State’s College Of Business, Cadence Bank, and Mark Castleberry of Castle Properties are sponsoring the program.

“We are in the College Of Business. We feel that financial literacy that teach financial literacy is important. Teaching that to young people is really critical and this is a fun, fun, fun way to do it,” said Rupp.

Rupp also says he hopes to spread Lemonade Day throughout the Golden Triangle.