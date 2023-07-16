Lemonade Day Takes Over The Golden Triangle Region

Lemonade takes over the golden triangle

Over 350 kids across the area set up their own lemonade stands to learn the value of entrepreneurship and the management of money.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Lemonade Day has officially taken over the Golden Triangle Region.

Six-year-old Marque Hill has been learning about the power of entrepreneurship since he was a toddler. His mother says she wants him to understand the importance of saving for the future.

“We’re just basically raising money for his college fund,” said his mother Ebony Hill. “That’s pretty much our biggest goal right now because college is so expensive. So we’re tryna start, he’s been doing this since he was 3, so we’ve been trying to save since he’s been 3 years old.”

He knows exactly where part of his Lemonade Day proceeds will go.

“College Fund,” Marque said.

This family’s endeavors are not just an investment in Marque’s future but a reinforcement of the values that make their community special.

Paula Hill, Marque’s grandmother says the key to raising a successful young man is to start while he’s small.

“She’s planting seeds in him that we pray one day will grow,” Paula said. “We want to become a successful businessman or whatever he desires to do.”

A group of students ages 12 to 16 are also contributing to education, but not for themselves.

Alexa Miller, says all of the proceeds from this stand will go to one special educator at her daughter’s school.

“We are gonna draw one lucky new hope teacher and that is where the donations are gonna go,” Miller said. “We’re gonna write them a check, and that way they can get what they need for their school supplies, classrooms, anything they need for that.”

Each child who had a stand today will keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.

