STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State finally found the man who will be joining coach Lemonis’ staff as the mind behind the mound.

Reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, Scott Foxhall will join the bulldogs as MSU’s new pitching coach.

Foxhall spent the past four years in the same position at North Carolina State.

During the 2017-2018 season, NC State came in second in the ACC with a 3.62 ERA.