LFD needs help finding a stolen work truck

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Around 5:00 Friday evening, the Louisville Fire Department’s 2004 Ford F-450 flatbed truck was stolen from behind the fire department.

The truck was being used to haul lifesaving equipment, pull the command trailer, and to take to resources to emergency scenes.

Firefighters had just returned back to the station in the truck and were called to a grass fire, and that’s when someone took the truck.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office, or the Louisville Fire Department.

