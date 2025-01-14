Libby Cagle’s art featured in solo Art in Public Places Exhibit

The unique art of Libby Cagle is made using a variety of mediums, and the act of creation is a therapy for the artist.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Area Arts Council is taking the arts to the public.

The new Art in Public Places Exhibit features paintings by Starkville-based artist Libby Cagle.

“Art can speak to people in a way that sometimes words can’t,” Cagle said.

For Libby Cagle, creating is about more than the end product; it’s also an outlet.

“I’m just creating art for myself that’s almost therapeutic,” Cagle said.

The retired Starkville teacher spent the majority of her career working in VIVA, an art program for gifted and talented elementary students.

There she taught different techniques and skills which gave her an appreciation for artistic experimentation.

Cagle’s art is generally abstract and multi-media.

Her process involves layering different materials like modeling paste, cast plaster, and even coffee grounds, and combining them with acrylic paints to create unique textures

“I just really enjoy seeing how those layers on top of each other and sometimes scraping away paint to show layers underneath,” Cagle said.

Juliette Reid, the Starkville Area Arts Council interim executive director, said Cagle’s art makes one feel good.

“It makes you feel good to look at it,” Reid said. “And so, I really hope that other people get that too and want to bring that into their home.”

Part of what feels like success to Cagle is having her first solo exhibition and selling pieces.

But she said her art being appreciated is the thing that is most fulfilling.

“Feeling like other people appreciate your work and enjoy viewing it,” Cagle said.

Reid said being a successful artist is not about financial success.

“You could not sell a single piece, but you have the most fun doing it,” Reid said. “And your family appreciates it. And the community around you appreciates what you’re trying to do. I think that that’s also a success.”

Reid said exhibitions like this are at the heart of the Arts Council’s mission.

“It feels really good that people come out and support someone who’s been here forever doing art, making changes in the community,” Reid said.

The next event the Starkville Area Arts Council will host is the Dollyfest fundraiser January 18th and 19th.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.