Library in West Point makes updates thanks to 4-County grant

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bryan Public Library in West Point is adding some new equipment and updating spaces for its youngest visitors.

The library recently received a $4,900 grant from the 4-County Foundation.

The youth services librarian says they will use the money to create more inviting areas for children and young adults to read, study, and conduct research.

The updates will include a computer for the children’s area and new furniture in a space designated for young adults and teenagers.

“We’re hoping that young adults and children feel comfortable and enjoy the spaces that we’ve created for them. Computers are touch screens for children. All of them are learning. None of them are connected to the internet. And the children’s space – we wanted it to look more modern, 21st century so that they can come in and just spend time with friends and reading and just afterschool programs; things like that,” said Jayme Evans, Youth Services Librarian.

The new computer will soon be set up for children to use. The new furniture should be delivered by September.

