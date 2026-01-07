Licensed Professional Counselor speaks about New Year mental health in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Year is a good time to focus on your health and wellness. That includes your mental health as well as physical.

Licensed Professional Counselor, John Hawkins, spoke on that and other subjects to the members of the Columbus Kiwanis Club today, January 07.

Hawkins says well-being isn’t confined to physical and mental health, but also includes things like spiritual and financial well-being, and that you want to be as healthy as possible in as many areas of your life as possible.

He also spoke on the differences between “Life Span, or how many years you have to live, and “Health Span, the number of healthy years you have, and the importance of those healthy days, especially as you age.

Hawkins also spoke about “Transitional Times” in life, times of great change, and what it takes to successfully navigate them.

“I think, first, I would just listen to ’em and kind of want to hear their story. What’s going on? Where are you at? How did you get here? Where do you want to go? Once I know more about how they are processing their life and the story they’re telling themselves about their life, then we can talk about where they want to go, and how they might be able to do those things,” said Licensed Professional Counselor John Hawkins.

Hawkins said another thing to consider is that once you start engaging in positive behaviors, find people to help reinforce those positive behaviors.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.