Lieutenant Governor Hosemann guest speaker at Tupelo Kiwanis Club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann gave a legislative review and looked ahead to the next session during a speech in Tupelo.

Lieutenant Governor Hosemann was a guest speaker at the Tupelo Kiwanis Club. He highlighted some of the main issues lawmakers dealt with this year, including a teacher pay raise, expansion of rural broadband, relief funding for small businesses, and funding to provide laptops or tablets at public schools.

Hosemann also highlighted the M Flex plan, which provides tax relief to small businesses.

“It allows us to give tax breaks to small companies, ten employees, two and a half million dollars capital expense. We give the same tax breaks we give to a large company, Toyota, for example. And that’s done so we can encourage small businesses to prosper, and grow in our area. That is the wheelhouse for us in the future,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Lieutenant Governor Hosemann also talked about issues that will be tackled in the upcoming legislative session, such as the possibility of “quarterly school” which would see schools in session for nine weeks, followed by a break, throughout the year.