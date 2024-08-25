Life insurance company gives back to the community in many ways

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A life insurance company chose to give back to the community.

Globe Life Liberty National held an inaugural back-to-school bash for the youth.

There was free food, drinks, and plenty of games for the children.

Also at the bash, Globe Life Liberty National helped recruit adults interested in working for the company.

Agency Director, Justin Kidd said helping the community is important for the area.

“We just took it upon ourselves to kind of try something to give back to the community,” Kidd said. “So, opportunities are great. I know it’s Columbus, Mississippi, there’s not a lot of opportunities so we are trying to generate those opportunities for people, let them come in, and see if it fits them. Also, give them a good chance to make above average income in Mississippi.”

Kidd said they were able to interview several people at the back-to-school bash.

