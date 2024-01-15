Life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was remembered in Columbus.

The annual breakfast and day of service celebration kicked off at East Mississippi Community College’s Lion Hills Center.

Reverend Darren Leach was the keynote speaker.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee collected “Tools for School” for its service project.

This was where the community was able to donate school supplies to area educators and there’s still time to donate.

