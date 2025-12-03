Lifeline Baptist in Okolona raises $2500 for St. Jude

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Kamerynce Donnell Davidson, known to many as Kam or KamWam, only lived ten years, before leukemia claimed his life.

But that short life is having a lasting impact on those who knew him and on some who didn’t.

To those who knew him, Kamerynce Donnell Davidson, known to many as Kam or KamWam, was a light. He had a bubbly personality and was a special kid, especially to his mom, LaSonya.

“Kam was special. He was my baby. He was the last of six. And Kam was just special. He had a bubbly personality, and he just, if you knew him, you’d love him,” LaSonya Davidson said.

Davidson said Kam was diagnosed with leukemia in 2022 after he complained of stomach cramps. She said after a year, his leukemia went into remission, but came back.

“Jackson. He went to Jackson for a whole year, then he went into remission for a year. And then around about November of the year before last, he went in, and they picked it up. It came back,” Davidson said.

She said doctors in Jackson told her they’d done all they could do, and they were sent to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

“Seven months. St. Jude gave us seven months of hope,” Davidson said.

For the Davidson family, their home church Lifeline Baptist in Okolona lived out their name. They served as a lifeline through one of the toughest seasons of their lives. Kam’s life and his fight inspired Pastor James Cook and the Lifeline Baptist Church family to raise $2,500 in just seven weeks for St. Jude in Kam’s honor.

“It gives us a chance to personify the name that the Lord gave us for this church, Lifeline. And not only for the Davidson family but for all families and there are so many of us that are going through something right now,” Cook said.

Although Kam no longer lives physically, his picture has been placed on Lifeline Baptist’s Memorial Wall. And in a way, Kam’s light and life still shines through his family and his church family, because at Lifeline, it’s where family is church and church is family.

