Lineup announced for annual Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser

Local celebrities will dance and raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Celebrities from across the region are practicing hard and raising money for the largest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

Contestants for this year’s “Dance Like the Stars” were introduced at Tupelo’s Park Heights Restaurant.

The lineup includes six dancers from Tupelo, one each from New Albany and Ripley and one from Oxford.

It is the largest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

“What’s so special about is it combines all communities where our clubs are located. Normally we may have a fundraiser in one community and one in another, but this represents the entire organization and it lets people see what we’re doing, who we are in one collaborative effort,” said Zell Long, CFO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

This year’s event takes place July 30th at the BancorpSouth Arena. WCBI’s Allie Martin, a former dancer, is one of the emcees of the event. For ticket information, go to bgcnms.org