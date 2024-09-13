Lingering spotty showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The effects of Francine are still lasting through the end of the week, with strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Scattered rain showers will continue into the weekend, with heavy cloud cover keeping temperatures mild.

TODAY: As Francine weakens after yesterday’s landfall, the remnants remain with strong winds and showers, some locally intense. Grab your rain gear, as spotty showers will continue throughout the day. If you have evening plans, there will still be a few brief showers sticking around, so still have a rain jacket on hand. Wind gusts will reach up to 15-20 MPH throughout the day as well. Heavy cloud cover will keep temperatures mild, with a high of 80 and overnight lows in the 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain showers will clear up for a majority of the weekend, but spotty showers are still possible on and off. Have your rain gear on hand, but don’t expect a wash out! Rain will be brief and spotty. More gusty winds are expected, with mostly overcast skies. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, with overnight lows remaining in the 60s.

EARLY WEEK: – Isolated rain chances last into the work week, but the showers remain spotty and brief. Humidity will also remain in the picture. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Some sunshine will work its way back into the picture, with mostly cloudy skies ahead.