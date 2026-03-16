LINK CEO meets community Leaders at mid-month Supervisors meeting in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The new leader of the Golden Triangle Development LINK is making the rounds, meeting people in the region.

This morning, Iain Vasey met Lowndes County leaders at the mid-month Board of Supervisors meeting.

Vasey has more than 30 years of economic development experience. He has been in Oregon, but he also worked in Texas and Louisiana, where he was often competing with the Golden Triangle and The Link for major projects.

Now that he’s here, he is learning more about the assets that are available and the goals of area businesses, leaders, and people.

“One of the things I’ve heard, even in my short time here, is that people are concerned about getting high-quality jobs for their folks. That’s when their kids graduate from high school or college, or community college, and they don’t have to leave the community to make a good quality of life. So, how do you get as many people who want a high-quality job and a paying job as possible, how do you give them the opportunity to be able to land those and stay in the community?” said Vasey.

The Link will be hosting official welcoming receptions for Vasey on Wednesday, April 1 at its offices on Airport Road.

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