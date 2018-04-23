Liquor store clerk fights back during robbery

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Pittsboro robbery has a twist when the clerk fights back.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, says the robbery happened just after 11 a.m. Monday morning at Pittsboro Liquor and Wine. The cashier says she wasn’t letting the alleged robber get away with the stores cash.

“Things happen fast. They just happen so fast. So, it is very hard to react and know if you’re even doing the right thing,” said Goodwin.

An hour after opening, Valerie Goodwin says a man walked in to make a purchase. When she went to ring him up, she says he reached for the register.

“The register was open. I was sorting the change to get it all put into the register when he reached in,” said Goodwin.

The man soon identified as Willie Pinson, wouldn’t get away with much. Goodwin slams the cash register drawer shut on the man’s fingers.

“I was just trying to get his hand out of my register and get him out of the store. Adrenaline kicked in and I just went for it,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin says deputies responded within minutes. In the stores three years of business, Goodwin says this is a first.

“It’s been quite peaceful here for the past three years,” said Goodwin.

Sheriff Greg Pollann says Pinson was caught about an hour and a half later in Bruce. As for Goodwin she says she learned one thing.

“Maybe if they give me change, I won’t open the change in the register until they leave. Then I’ll put the change in the register,” said Goodwin.

Pinson is charged with Strong Armed Robbery.