List of 4th of July celebrations, fireworks shows, community events

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – The following list contains community events taking place in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. These events span from Thursday, June 29 to Tuesday, July 4. This list is subject to change.

If you know of an Independence Day celebration near you being hosted by your town, county, or a public organization, please email us at news@wcbi.com or message us on Facebook when and where this event is and who is hosting it. We will do our best to include as many events that are reported to us.

VERNON, Ala.

Saturday, July, 1 at Charles Thomas Arena, Highway 17 South. Opens at 5 p.m., Starts at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS

Fireworks on the Water – Saturday, July 1 at the east bank of the Stennis Lock & Dam on Wilkins-Wise Road off Highway 45 North. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Southside Blues Festival – Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 at Townsend Park. All Day.

STARKVILLE

4th of July Independence Day Celebration and Free Pool Day – Tuesday, July 4 at the Starkville Sportsplex at 405 Lynn Lane. Pool Day starts at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. leading into 4th of July Celebration.

TUPELO

All-America City Family Picnic in the Park – Tuesday, July 4 at Ballard Park. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

PONTOTOC

4th of July Freedom Parade – Tuesday, July 4 lineup from Pontotoc Junior High School, down Main Street to Square and return. Lineup starts at 10 a.m.

BELMONT

4th of July Independence Day Celebration – Tuesday, July 4 at C.C. Shook Park. Food starts at 6 p.m., Music at 6:30 p.m., Fireworks show at dark.

ABERDEEN

Red, White, & Bulldog Blue – Sunday, July 2 at Aberdeen High School. Starts at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

MACON

Jeffery Simmons Fun Day – Saturday, July 1 at Noxubee County Sportsplex. Starts at 2 p.m.

MILLPORT, Ala.

4th of July at Millport City Hall Track. Starts at 6 p.m.

OXFORD

LOU Fourth of July Fireworks – Tuesday, July 4 at Oxford High School. Show begins at 9 p.m.

PICKENSVILLE, Ala.

4th of July Pre-Celebration – Saturday, July 1 at 1382 Lock and Dam Road. Starts at 2 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

