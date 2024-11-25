Little Magnolia in Starkville raises money for Angel Tree program

Little Magnolia gifts and apparel hosted pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause for donations to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A familiar scene to parents who celebrate Christmas: Kids full of wonder telling Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas this year, while parents happily take pictures.

Little Magnolia gifts and apparel in Starkville hosted one such event to bring in the holiday cheer.

Santa Claus shared what Christmas is about, and said that meeting all of the kids is always a joy.

“It is Jesus’ birthday, so that’s what it’s all about,” Santa said. “But we get to have a lot of fun with the children that we meet because everyone is different, and they’re all so funny. Like the one little boy that just left, all he wanted was a box, in a bag, in another box.”

Sonya Smith, a grandparent, educator, and attendee, said Christmas memories are special.

“Christmas memories are so special,” Smith said. “They’re memories that last a lifetime, and being able to see children just experience the innocence of Christmas and enjoying Santa Claus and the magic, and just watching it come to life is just, irreplaceable.”

This was not just an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. It was a chance to give back to the community, and families that need it.

Santa and Mrs. Claus asked for $10 donations to buy bicycles for kids in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree program.

Community coming together to help each other during the holidays is important said Serra-Avery Erwin, a Little Magnolia associate.

“It takes a village to help others and to even help yourself,” Erwin said. “So it’s very important for the community to stay strong and be together, especially through holiday times.”

Smith said it’s important for the community to be involved in making kids’ Christmas’ special.

“I’ve been an educator for over 25 years,” Smith said. “And I know how important it is for the community to be involved in making sure that all children have a meaningful and special Christmas.”

Santa said there’s nothing like answering a kid’s special Christmas wish.

“There’s so many children out there that are happy to get anything for Christmas,” Santa said. “And if you could answer one of their special wishes, I mean, there’s nothing like it.”

Mrs. Claus said that providing a big ticket item like a bicycle may free up a family’s budget so kids can get the smaller items on their list as well.

“On Christmas morning we sit and we think about,” Mrs. Claus said. “Wondering what it’s like for that child to get up that morning and find that shiny bicycle sitting in their living room or wherever. And we couldn’t do it without people that cared enough to get out and bring the kids and help us.”

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides over one million kids in need with new clothes and toys every year.

