WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with lows around 70. Southerly winds between 3 and 8 mph.

THURSDAY: There is a 30% chance of showers or storms as a weak cold front moves into the region. This will be the best chance of moisture in weeks but potential is still on the low end of the spectrum. A quarter inch or less is the favored outcome in most spots so it looks like we’re going to have to keep watering. Highs should be in the upper 80s to around 90 with southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Warm but quiet conditions hold on and that bodes well for NCAA baseball in Starkville and Oxford. Highs are going to be mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thankfully humidity levels will be a bit lower overall so it won’t fell overly oppressive during the heating of the day. Just wear sunscreen, hats, and clothing that will protect your skin from the powerful sun. Overnight lows are expected to dip back into the mid to low 60s Friday and Saturday nights.

NEXT WEEK: Lower 90s are favored overall with a return of low end rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.

