Live: New York attorney general on Weinstein lawsuit

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is expected to speak about a civil rights lawsuit he filed on Sunday against disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Schneiderman is expected to meet with reporters at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York City.
