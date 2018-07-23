Live: White House briefing July 23, 2018

How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, July 23, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Iran: On Monday morning, President Trump unleashed an all-caps Twitter warning to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani that he would face severe consequences should his country threaten to United States. When asked if the president was potentially inciting a war with Iran with his message, Sanders told reporters outside the White House that if “anybody is inciting anything look no further than to Iran.”
- Russia “hoax”: Mr. Trump continues to call the investigation into Russian interference as a “big hoax” after spending a week clarifying his messaging after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. The president and White House spent much of last week reassuring the American people that he did in fact support the findings of his top intelligence chiefs that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election.
- FBI surveillance/Carter Page: Following the FBI’s release of heavily redacted documents detailing the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, Mr. Trump claimed that Page was surveilled “for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC” and that his campaign was being “illegally spied upon.” Mr. Trump also said that the documents showed “little doubt that the Department of Justice and FBI misled the courts.”
