Loaves and Fishes spends part of Thanksgiving week giving back

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some community members got to serve others as a part of their Thanksgiving holiday.

Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County hosted its Thanksgiving lunch for the public.

Attendees were able to get a free meal from volunteers in the area.

Loaves and Fishes held Thanksgiving servings on Wednesday, November 25th, and Thursday, November 27th. The non-profit will hold one more Saturday, November 29th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the soup kitchen.

Volunteers said the holiday tradition comes with bonding and helping neighbors.

“It is very fulfilling to be able to help out, and it also feels really rewarding to actually be cooking together with others,” Emily Liner said. “I stirred a ton of mashed potatoes, and we have some high school students who are here volunteering from Millsaps Tech in Starkville, and they’ve been excellent, pitching in whenever we need them to.”

“Through the times that I’ve come to volunteer, there’ve been kids as young as 5 or 6 all the way up to 90, actually, so it’s been really amazing to see people come together and really help out the community because our community is very important,” Jolene Kalinay said.

Loaves and Fishes said there were over 20 volunteers who took part in the Thanksgiving servings.

