Loaves and Fishes to be distributing food boxes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County is helping SNAP recipients by giving out food boxes starting this afternoon, November 12.

According to Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes Steve Greenough, the non-profit will be distributing boxes of food to last about a week.

Greenough said they will be giving about 50 boxes per day, most likely through the end of December, to SNAP recipients on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen, which is located at 223 22nd Street North in Columbus.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Steve Greenough at (602) 770-3503.

