Lobbying contract up for discussion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The decision to continue using a lobbying firm for the city of Columbus is under discussion.

However, Mayor Stephen Jones said relationships have paid off in the past.

At the last regular meeting of the Columbus City Council, Mayor Stephen Jones said a councilmember wanted to make a motion to cancel the contract with the city’s lobbying firm.

Ultimately, that motion was tabled.

At a special meeting work session, a lobbyist with W.T. Consultants joined the council to speak to them about a variety of topics, including the amphitheater, Blight Program, and watershed, and some of the concerns the councilmember may have had.

Jones believes one of the issues may stem from miscommunication.

“Some of the problem was communication. The last administration wanted everything sent to them so they could send it out to the council or not. I think that was part of the issue,” Jones said.

He said he would like to see changes made in the interest of transparency.

“We have communicated to them to blind copy because of the Open Meetings Act. Hopefully that will fix the issues that we’ve had,” Jones said.

Jones said this is all to follow the state law of the Open Meetings Act and have transparency throughout the administration.

He said having lobbyists in Jackson and in Washington is critical to get things done for the city, as it helps build good relationships at the state and national levels.

“And also knowing who the city is. That’s why we take the trips to Washington so that we can be in front of them. When they hear Columbus come up, they know, ‘Oh, okay, I talk to those guys, I know the mayor from Columbus.’ So, they’re more prone to help, but if they never see you, as they always say, closed mouths don’t get fed,” Jones said.

Jones said the lobbyist group makes progress on the city’s behalf.

“It’s about real connections, real relationships, and getting money for the City of Columbus,” Jones said.

Jones said he hopes the council sees the benefit of the lobbyist group, but overall, the city will continue to move forward.

It is possible the council may revisit the issue at its next regular meeting.

