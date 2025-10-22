Lobbyist discussion continues for contract in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of Columbus’s contract with W.T. Consultants, a lobbying and consulting firm, is still uncertain after tonight’s city council meeting.

last week, Councilman Jason Spears moved to end the city’s agreement with the firm, a motion that was seconded but eventually tabled.

Ward 3 councilman Rusty Greene questioned whether the contract was money well spent and called for better communication between the city and the consultants.

Mayor Stephen Jones said the city took no action tonight and plans to revisit the contract before the end of the year.

“Talking about, we know we’ve actually taken no action to sell the trunk. It’s not up to the consumer. So we are at the end of December, they revisit it and see if we want to move,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

The mayor said City Leaders will use the next few months to review the firm’s work and determine whether the partnership should continue into 2026.

